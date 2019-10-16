Former Democratic strategist blasts Joe Biden's answer on corruption question in debate

Former Democratic strategist and Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov said that former Vice President Joe Biden fell short during Tuesday night's Democratic presidential primary debate when he was asked to explain why it was appropriate for his son to be involved with a foreign business while he was vice president.

"I think it could have been better," said Tarlov on Fox Nation's "Deep Dive."

"I thought that Joe Biden knowing for a couple of weeks that this [question] was coming, I was expecting a little bit more reticence about it... and it's OK to say it was an error in judgment. It shouldn't have happened," argued Tarlov.

However, during the debate in Westerville, Ohio, the former vice president did not make any of those concessions.

"Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," said Biden in response to the moderator's question. "I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. And that's what we should be focusing on."

Joe Biden's defense of himself and his family was strikingly different than that of his own son, Hunter, who broke his silence on Tuesday in his first televised interview since his business dealings in Ukraine came under scrutiny.

Hunter insisted that he did nothing improper while he served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, though in contrast with his father, he did admit that he exercised "poor judgment."

"Frankly, I think Hunter Biden did a better job than Joe Biden," said Tarlov. "There was an inconsistency because he said, 'I'm proud of my son's judgment' and in the interview, Hunter Biden admitted that it was probably the wrong choice to make, looking in retrospect, not because he did something wrong or illegal, but because of the potential ramifications for his father's career."

Fox Nation host and Wall Street Journal Editorial Board member Bill McGurn asked Tarlov if she was surprised that the other Democrats on the debate stage didn't pounce on Biden.

"No," said Tarlov, "because it's so difficult now that we're in full-on impeachment mode, which all of [the 2020 Democrats] have committed to, to say that this is about anything but Donald Trump's behavior. But they all do have ethics plans that would make it illegal to do what Joe Biden has done in their administration."

