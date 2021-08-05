Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HANNITY
Published

Hannity on DeSantis' rebuke of Biden: The border is 'biggest super-spreader' event of pandemic

Hannity urges Biden admin to close the border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Do your job, Joe: Hannity on DeSantis' rebuke of Biden Video

Do your job, Joe: Hannity on DeSantis' rebuke of Biden

Sean Hannity analyzes Gov. Ron DeSantis' criticism of President Joe Biden for border crisis and release of COVID-positive migrants.

Sean Hannity slammed the president for sending insults at Gov. Ron DeSantis when open border policies have allowed for COVID-positive migrants to enter the U.S. Hannity said Biden is "responsible for the biggest super-spreader event in the entire history of the COVID pandemic" and urged the president to simply "close the border."

DESANTIS FIRES BACK AT BIDEN: ‘EVERY COVID VARIANT ON THIS PLANET’ IS COMING THROUGH HIS OPEN BORDER

SEAN HANNITYBut according to the mob, the media, Big Tech, the Biden administration, well, Governor Ron DeSantis, let's blame him. The guy whose schools have been open now for a full year, they've got to blame him? All because why? He's not going to force three-year-olds to wear masks?

He mobilized early every single sector of his government to focus on the most vulnerable, the elderly population in Florida to protect them. Unlike New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, where they were putting COVID-positive patients in nursing homes and killing the most vulnerable population. 

Close the border, Joe. Close the border! That's the biggest super-spreader. You're responsible for the biggest super-spreader event in the entire history of the COVID pandemic in this country. That would prevent thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants that you're processing every day by not literally enforcing the laws of the land from pouring across our borders illegally.

WATCH LAST NIGHT'S FULL HANNITY MONOLOGUE BELOW: 

Sean Hannity calls out Biden over COVID spike at border Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.