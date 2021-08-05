Hannity on DeSantis' rebuke of Biden: The border is 'biggest super-spreader' event of pandemic

Sean Hannity slammed the president for sending insults at Gov. Ron DeSantis when open border policies have allowed for COVID-positive migrants to enter the U.S. Hannity said Biden is "responsible for the biggest super-spreader event in the entire history of the COVID pandemic" and urged the president to simply "close the border."

DESANTIS FIRES BACK AT BIDEN: ‘EVERY COVID VARIANT ON THIS PLANET’ IS COMING THROUGH HIS OPEN BORDER

SEAN HANNITY: But according to the mob, the media, Big Tech, the Biden administration, well, Governor Ron DeSantis, let's blame him. The guy whose schools have been open now for a full year, they've got to blame him? All because why? He's not going to force three-year-olds to wear masks?

He mobilized early every single sector of his government to focus on the most vulnerable, the elderly population in Florida to protect them. Unlike New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, where they were putting COVID-positive patients in nursing homes and killing the most vulnerable population.

Close the border, Joe. Close the border! That's the biggest super-spreader. You're responsible for the biggest super-spreader event in the entire history of the COVID pandemic in this country. That would prevent thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants that you're processing every day by not literally enforcing the laws of the land from pouring across our borders illegally.

