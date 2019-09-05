Juan Williams: Joe Biden had lackluster climate change town hall because of 'moderate' persona

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a less-than-exciting performance at a CNN climate change town hall Wednesday evening, according to Juan Williams.

Biden comes off as more moderate and deliberate than progressives Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who seem more passionate about the topic, Williams said Thursday on "The Five."

"I don't think he did all that well at the town hall because he comes across as moderate," he said.

"He comes across as, 'Well, here's an idea,' and, 'I'm thinking about this,' and 'We don't need the details because, generally, we're thinking about it.'"

JOE BIDEN DESCRIBES HIS FIRST DAY AS PRESIDENT, AND CLIMATE ACTION'S PART OF IT

Co-host Jesse Watters appeared to partially agree with Williams, in that Biden is seen as much more moderate than competitors like Warren, Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

"You can be moderate, but you can also still be passionate," he said.

On "The Five," the panel also reacted to Biden being tripped up by a question from an audience member regarding a fundraiser he is headlining.

A man asked Biden why he is holding a fundraiser with Andrew Goldman, a Houston natural gas company executive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Initially, Biden claimed Goldman is not a "fossil fuel executive."

At the town hall, Biden slammed President Trump for pulling out of the Obama-era Paris climate accord, saying he's "dead wrong on basically everything across the board."

"We've got to start choosing science over fantasy here," Biden said.

"The fact of the matter is that what he did by removing the United States as the leader of the Paris climate accord -- he, in fact, dissipated enthusiasm across the board."