DNC chair agrees with James Carville on 'wokeness' problem, implores Democrats to ‘speak plain English’

Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison agreed with strategist James Carville's analysis that their party has an issue with "wokeness" and elitism, imploring party candidates to "speak plain English."

Harrison addressed Carville's criticism Friday during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," telling host Willie Geist that he also gets frustrated with the phraseology that some in the party use, seemingly referring to Carville calling out Democrats for using "jargon-y language" like "Latinx."

In his interview with Vox, Carville argued Democrats were being elitist by not speaking like everyday voters and connecting with them, which, he said, could prevent the party from building a bigger majority in Congress.

Geist noted it was Harrison's job to build a majority for Democrats, and asked him what he thought of Carville's take that the Democratic Party is viewed by many across the country as a "coastal, elite, arrogant" party.

"Listen, I love Carville, and there’s some truth to what he says," Harrison said. "And ultimately, working people just want somebody, and their leaders, to speak plain English, to speak to them in the way that they operate, in the space that they operate in."

"Sometimes I get frustrated, as well, with some of the terms and the phraseology that’s out there," he continued, "but what we have to do is this, Willie: Ultimately, we have to see people where they are. We have to see them, we have to hear them, we have to value them, and ultimately for us as leaders, we have to fight for them."

He went on to say that approach would help his party's candidates gauge where the American people are so the party could build on its majorities.

"So again, to all of our candidates, speak plain English. Let’s focus on the bread and butter issues that are important to all of the American people, from our dirt roads in rural communities, to the blocks in urban communities. And if we can do that, then we will be the majority party in this great nation," Harrison said.

"Speak plain English. That’s a good bumper sticker," Geist said, ending the segment.

Democrats currently hold slim majorities in both the House and the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote in the Senate for Democrats in a 50-50 split.

The outlook for a continued Democrat majority became potentially less optimistic with the loss of a congressional seat in the heavily Democratic states of New York, California, and Illinois, as well as the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania following the 2020 census results.

It's unclear exactly which congressional districts will disappear from these states, as the maps have yet to be redrawn.