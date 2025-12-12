Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Kimmel tears into Time's AI-focused Person of the Year cover featuring Musk, Altman and other tech CEOs

Kimmel slammed Time's 'Architects of AI' as the 'eight dorks of the apocalypse'

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Jimmy Kimmel tears into Time's AI-focused Person of the Year cover featuring Musk, Altman and other tech CEOs

On Thursday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," host Jimmy Kimmel tore into Time magazine's 2025 Person of the Year cover featuring the "Architects of AI."

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tore into Time magazine's 2025 Person of the Year cover featuring the "Architects of AI," referring to the eight-person line-up of tech CEOs as "the eight dorks of the apocalypse."

Kimmel kicked off Thursday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with a dramatic reveal of Time's Person of the Year, slamming the outlet for not only its choice of winners, but also the cover's overall design — which he said looked like "Photoshop from 2007." The cover featured Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, xAI's Elon Musk, OpenAI's Sam Altman, AMD's Lisa Su, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, and Fei-Fei Li of Stanford and World Labs.

"Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg and five other off-kilter tech sisters and bros, the architects of AI, are the Person of the Year," Kimmel revealed to his audience, who booed in response.

2025 Time Person of the Year magazine cover

Time magazine's 2025 Person of the Year cover shown on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Screeshot/ABC)

The late-night host quipped that he was "expecting more enthusiasm" from the crowd before continuing to blast the "Architects of AI."

"They call them architects. And I wonder, is it customary for an architect to have no idea how a building they’ve designed works or whether or not it will one day rise up to try to kill them?" he questioned. 

A common concern among critics of artificial intelligence (AI) is that the technology will eventually take over jobs that are currently performed by humans. Kimmel leaned into that idea, noting the irony of "the people who replaced people" winning this year's Person of the Year award.

Shifting his focus to the cover art, Kimmel told the show's producers to "put that cover back up for a second" so he could get back to roasting it.

"I want to say, ironically, with as much as you can do with AI graphically, it looks like Photoshop from 2007," he snarked.

Time logo

In this photo illustration, the American weekly news magazine and news website Time logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background. (Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to Time, the work by digital painter Jason Seiler is "an homage to the famous 1932 photograph of construction workers on a steel beam 800 feet above the RCA building in New York City."

AI and its various applications have been taking the world by storm, with many predicting significant changes on the horizon as the technology progresses and permeates society.

"Thanks to Huang, [SoftBank's Masayoshi] Son, Altman, and other AI titans, humanity is now flying down the highway, all gas no brakes, toward a highly automated and highly uncertain future," Time wrote.

Last year, the outlet named then-President-elect Donald Trump as 2024 person of the year. 

Donald Trump and others in front of image of Time's person of the year cover featuring Trump

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a reception at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after being named TIME's "Person of the Year" for the second time on December 12, 2024 in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Fox News' Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.

