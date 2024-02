Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Late night comic Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist taking a jab at President Biden’s trouble walking up and down stairs.

On ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night, the host played a clip of Biden getting out of Air Force One and expressed the anxiety he felt watching the president go down the stairs to the tarmac.

Kimmel quipped, "Meanwhile, President Biden touched down in San Francisco last night, and um, everyone hold your breath."

The audience erupted in laughter as a clip of Biden slowly descending the short stairs from the presidential plane was shown.

The second Biden hit solid ground in the video, Kimmel’s studio audience applauded. "There we go," Kimmel added, while clutching his chest and expressing his relief.

Amidst heavy sighs of relief, he continued: "All right. Every time I watch him go down a flight of stairs, I get that same anxiety you get when you’re like watching your kid trying to catch a pop fly."

He then segued into joking about Biden’s latest attempts to alleviate student loan debt in America. "Biden, by the way, just canceled another $1.2 billion in student loan debt," he said to more applause.

He quipped it "is a huge number, especially for someone who went to college when tuition cost a sack of onions."

Biden’s frequent trouble with stairs was on display earlier this week, when the president almost tripped up the stairs to Air Force One twice.

The president fell three times going up the stairs to the plane in 2021, and he has also fallen down in other settings.

Last year, Biden collapsed while attending the Air Force Academy’s 2023 commencement ceremony. In 2022, he shocked onlookers when he fell off his bike while riding around Rehoboth Beach , Delaware.

Biden’s frequent falls have led to the U.S. Secret Service and his other handlers coming up with creative ways to prevent them.

One solution floated last summer was to have Biden enter Air Force One using the short stairs, though his most recent stumbles happened on those short stairs.

