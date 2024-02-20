Social media erupts over Biden stumbling up Air Force One steps again: 'Vigor on display'

A new video of President Biden almost stumbling up the Air Force One steps on Tuesday had social media users questioning the world leader’s stamina and fitness.

Conservatives mocked the president, with many noting how another near-stumble ­ – on the plane’s new, shorter stairs – shows how Biden is "falling apart in real time."

One person joked that Biden would eventually have to be carried up the stairs in a "stretcher."

After Biden saluted the U.S. military personnel at the bottom of the new, shorter stairs to Air Force One, he proceeded to climb the steps and stumble, catching himself with the handrail.

MEDIA FUME OVER SCATHING REPORT THAT FUELED QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN’S MENTAL ACUITY: ‘THIS IS AGEISM’

With Biden's mental acuity and physical stamina a top issue, Tuesday's video did nothing to ease those concerns.

FOREIGN OUTLETS PULL NO PUNCHES OVER BIDEN ‘CONFUSION’ AND ‘RAGE’ AFTER SURPRISE PRESS CONFERENCE

"Joe is afraid of stairs!!" Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said.

RNC operative Jake Schneider asked, "What comes after the short stairs? Strapping Biden onto a stretcher and carrying it?"

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller gave Biden an out, joking, "Well it did look a little windy.

Conservative digital strategist Alec Sears added a sarcastic remark, stating, "Lots of vigor on display here."

Account Citizen Free Press shared the clip, and commented, "Joe Biden almost trips twice on the short steps. The man is falling apart in real time."

Although the president did not fall, the scene caused alarm among viewers, who remembered the president’s infamous series of stumbles made while climbing the taller Air Force One steps in 2021.

Biden has nearly stumbled up those steps multiple times over the years, a series of incidents that prompted his team to switch to employing shorter stairs last year for him to board the plane more easily. Earlier this month, the New York Times reported, "Now, there is a Secret Service agent positioned at the bottom of the stairs when he disembarks."

Biden has also had big falls in public throughout his first term, one of the most shocking being his dramatic fall while onstage at the 2023 Air Force Academy commencement event.

The New York Times reported that the Biden 2024 campaign launched operation " Bubble Wrap " in November, with campaign insiders revealing that they have come up with plans to protect the president from falling on stage or while boarding his plane.