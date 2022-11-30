Jim Carrey roasted on Twitter for announcing exit from social media platform with bizarre video

In a viral Twitter post on Tuesday, actor Jim Carrey announced to his more than 18 million followers that he was "leaving Twitter," prompting users to mock the celebrity and question why he posted a video of a naked man singing in the middle of a storm.

His account still appears to be active.

Carrey appears to be the latest self-inflicted casualty in the left’s meltdown over billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg also announced that she was "done with Twitter" earlier this month. Her account is seemingly deactivated. Singer Sara Bareilles similarly told her fans that she was leaving the platform in October.

Carrey’s video, which he described as a collaborative project with his "friend" Jimmy Hayward, was "based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j"

In the video, a red-haired man sings a sea shanty about "angels," "light" and "darkness." The animated short has garnered over 3 million views on Twitter alone.

"Angels fill this place with light. And all that’s good, and all that’s right. Well, darkness withers in your sight," the man sings. Thunder crackles above the lighthouse as the man finishes his song: "Sweet angels hear me pray!"

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder slammed Carrey as an attention seeker on Twitter: "Well, that was weird. But another virtue-signaling celeb bites the dust in the Musk-Twitter era."

Responding to the video, Stephen L. Miller, contributing editor for The Spectator, wrote, "Jim Carrey was on Twitter?"

Economist Yossi Gestetner replied to Carrey’s post with a meme video showing the words "NOBODY CARES" as the 20th Century Fox theme song played in the background.

While Carrey did not specify the reason for his sudden departure announcement from Twitter, he shared a comic apparently mocking Musk earlier this month. The actor depicted "Capt Smirk," a seeming nod to the "Star Trek" character Captain Kirk, in a post filled with thinly veiled references to Musk:

"Capt Smirk fired 1/2 his crew. He's banning comics: shadow banning unverified users, boldly going where no unbridled ego has gone before. Says, ‘$8/mo is the price of a latte.’ True. It's also cheaper than a T-shirt saying ‘Rob me. I'm a gullible ass!' BTW Mars mission? FAKE NEWS"

Carrey also made headlines back in April, telling fans that he was "fairly serious" about retiring from acting.