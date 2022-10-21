Jill Biden defends Hunter to NBC, says she knows her son is 'innocent'

First Lady Jill Biden dismissed criminal investigations into Hunter Biden's controversial business dealings in an interview with NBC News on Friday.

"Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter," she told the network. "They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward."

Biden told the outlet she was not concerned by "the prospect of Republican-led investigations into her family should the GOP win control of Congress in November’s midterm elections." She was also "adamant" that Hunter had "broken no laws," according to the profile.

Fox News reported on Thursday that Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley warned whistleblower documents showed President Biden "was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them."

Federal agents are weighing potential charges against the president's son, saying they've gathered enough evidence to bring a case alleging tax and firearms crimes.

Hunter Biden received only a small mention in the lengthy NBC profile that framed the first lady as a key adviser and tough defender of the president.

Mrs. Biden wielded "unparalleled influence across the White House in a manner that defies easy comparison with past presidential spouses," the article hailed.

NBC put a positive spin on Biden's interactions with White House staff and reporters, saying she was "playful" yet "protective" of her family, though sometimes "intimidating" to White House aides.

"Jill Biden is seen as a warm presence in the building," the piece read, but "she’s also viewed with some trepidation, in part because of her sway with her husband."

NBC addressed reports Jill Biden was upset at White House staff for not wrapping up the president's last solo press conference where "reporters asked unwelcome questions about her husband’s cognitive fitness and Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China, according to three people familiar with the meeting."

"The first lady’s office declined to comment," NBC reported. The report also found Jill Biden "traveled more often to more places carrying her husband’s message than has Joe Biden."

Biden's low profile on the campaign trail reflects his low approval rating with voters, according to The New York Times.

A majority of voters disapprove of President Biden's job in the White House, with only 33% saying they'd vote for him again, according to a Fox News poll.

Another poll reveals 70% are unhappy with the direction the country is headed and the same number do not want either 2020 candidate to run again.

