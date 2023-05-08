JESSE WATTERS: What kind of corrupt arrangement are we witnessing here with Biden?

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out President Biden’s dealings with the media after shaky interview with liberal-friendly MSNBC on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Have you ever seen White House staffers jump in the middle of an interview like that? The anchor was just rattling off a list of bad things happening under Joe Biden . Hate crime is on the rise. Gun crimes on the rise, attacks on women on the rise and the White House staffer said, "You can't do that. Sorry..:

Can't do what exactly? Ask the president of the United States a question about the country?

INSIDE THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE, AIDES REPORTEDLY KNOCK PRESIDENT FOR EATING 'LIKE A CHILD'

Now, today I spoke with people who've been in the room during presidential sit-down interviews under Trump, under Obama, under Bush and a White House staff member cutting off a journalist in the middle of the question to the president is unheard of. What kind of corrupt arrangement are we witnessing here? And the staff couldn't even save Biden. He went on to confuse Obama with Trump.

