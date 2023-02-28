JESSE WATTERS: Today, the less fit you are for office, the better

Jesse Watters discusses how the quality of candidates has deteriorated and how John Fetterman is a prime example of a faltering election pool on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The best and the brightest used to run for office in America. Men of achievement, war heroes, businessmen, public servants from great American families. They debated the issues and campaigned hard for your vote. You had to be on your A-game…

But everything's changed. Politics isn't about persuasion anymore. For Democrats, it's about. "Do they have enough power to pump up the ballots and drag a victim across the finish line?" The less fit you are for office, the better. They'll just fling you into the back of a van like you're a side of beef like they did with Hillary, but she couldn't walk.

But hey, she was a woman, and that's who Barack wanted to succeed him. And if you're too scared of COVID and you can't get a crowd and you can't handle the press, they'll bury you into a bunker and Zoom you into the White House, just like they did with Joe. Then came along John Fetterman, who wasn't senatorial timber to begin with, and then the poor guy had a stroke, took the summer off and delivered the worst debate performance in American political history…

So the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate barely makes sense and needs to drag around a translation machine to understand English, but former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden vouched for him. A quack doctor vouched for him. The media vouched for him, even though we all could see he was deficient. Fetterman was their wet market. It had to be him. Even Fetterman knew he was busted up, but they made him lie to you.