JESSE WATTERS: If TikTok is a national security threat, why does Biden use it?

Fox News host Jesse Watters voices his concerns about TikTok on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Today, Congress is in a data war. The more data you own, the more power you have. And in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, the House gave TikTok, a Chinese company, an ultimatum: China must sell the company to Americans or face a total ban. Since over half of adults use TikTok and millions of young Americans would rather give up their right to vote than give up the social media app, Nancy Pelosi had to be very clear.

…

50 DEMOCRATS, 15 REPUBLICANS VOTE ‘NO’ ON BILL AIMED AT BLOCKING TIKTOK

Guarantee "Pauly P" will be buying a piece of TikTok. But what does Pelosi mean when she says this will make TikTok better? And why are young Americans so obsessed? Well, TikTok turns anyone starving for attention into a star. The weirder, the better.

…

You're thinking, why do I care? I'm not on the app. Let the freaks be freaks. Well, there are 150 million American freaks on TikTok, including me. And the Chinese can use it to spy on us. The app doesn't even have to be opened on your phone. Once it's downloaded, it invades your privacy, collects every keystroke, Google search, financial purchase, trip, phone call; grabs it all. And if the Chinese military demands it, they can get it.

It's not just for spying on individuals. The Chinese government vacuums up huge tranches of Americans' personal data and exploits it to damage our brains – you saw the videos – and diminish our national power. This is cyber psychological warfare. You're probably asking, well, when did the U.S. government start caring about Chinese spying? We don't even pop their balloons. They've stolen our tech for decades. They're sleeping with our politicians, bribing them, even posing as their chauffeurs. If TikTok's a national security risk, why does the president use it?