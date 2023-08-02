JESSE WATTERS: This is where it gets interesting

Fox News host Jesse Watters gave his take on the fight over the latest Trump indictment on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: This is about criminalizing a man who represents half the nation, toxifying him with a blizzard of charges, deceptive smears and salacious allegations so that he's so publicly scandalized and no one's going to touch him. That's their plan and Georgia is showing its cards. The Fulton County sheriff says if Trump is indicted , there's going to be a mug shot.

MIKE PENCE: I HAD NO RIGHT TO OVERTURN THE ELECTION

The sheriff better be careful what he wishes for. That mug shot might make the most famous man in America more famous and we'll get to that in a second, but before we do, here's how staked this is. This judge in the January 6 case is an Obama appointee in D.C., the most Democrats city in America. This judge, Tanya Chutkan worked at Hunter Biden's law firm.

Her old law firm sponsored the Steele Dossier. She's an Obama donor nicknamed "The Punisher" for how harsh she's been with January 6 defendants. She's already ruled against Trump in the past, but this is where it gets interesting. Donald Trump's lawyer is licking his chops. They're going to be relitigating the 2020 election in open court for months and this is exactly what Donald Trump's been dying to do.