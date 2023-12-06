JESSE WATTERS: The liberal media just took Donald Trump's bait

FOX News host Jesse Watters weighs in on a "new hoax" being pushed by the Democratic Party involving former President Donald Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: They've been trying to convince you that Trump would destroy democracy, but no one really knows what that means. So they settled on a new hoax, and it's a good one, and you're going to hear it more than Russia collusion for a while. So brace yourselves: Trump, if he wins, is never leaving the White House. Trump will be a dictator, and we'll never have another election until he's dead. And then Don Jr. becomes president. Sorry about that, Eric.

So at last night's town hall, of course, Hannity had to ask him about it.

SEAN HANNITY: You are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?

DONALD TRUMP: Except for day one? Look, he's going crazy. Except for day one.

SEAN HANNITY: Meaning?

DONALD TRUMP: I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.

It's only dictatorship for one day, guys. He'll just sit and sign executive orders like Biden did. Remember? On day one, they hand Biden a pen and he signs a gazillion executive orders. He has no idea what's in them. Remember, he opens the border, and he kills the Keystone pipeline on day one. So, Trump's going to do the opposite. He's going to close the border, and he's going to drill, baby, drill on day one. Trump knows exactly what he's doing. He's teasing the press and they just took the bait.

So Democrats clap for the guy who arrests his opponent and fires you for not getting vaxxed, tells you what car to drive, wants to censor you and take your guns. Okay. And does anybody think Trump's organized enough to be a dictator? He never mobilized the National Guard to stop the riots. He never locked up Hillary. He let every governor do what they wanted during COVID and do dictators even play golf? But what the Democrats are doing is sinister.

When you slap a dictator label on a politician, it's a wink and a nod to Antifa or the guy who showed up to Kavanaugh's house armed and dangerous. But Trump's going to have so much fun with this dictatorship hoax. Watch him start wearing a crown. This is like a slick way also of calling you deplorable, you dirty little dictator lover. Hillary is going to have to do a lot of deprogramming, but like every hoax, this is going to backfire.