JESSE WATTERS: The Trump Russia collusion story was a giant hoax started by Democrats

JESSE WATTERS: The Durham report has finally dropped and he found out what everybody already knew. The whole Trump-Russia collusion story was a giant hoax started by Democrats. The FBI knew it was a hoax. The CIA knew it was a hoax and Barack Obama knew it was a hoax. Everybody knew it was a hoax the whole time, but they acted like it was real.

DURHAM FINDS DOJ, FBI 'FAILED TO UPHOLD' MISSION OF 'STRICT FIDELITY TO THE LAW' IN TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

The CIA knew Hillary started the Russia collusion story and then went in and told Barack Obama all about it, that she was trying to link Trump with Russia to distract from her email scandal.

…

Well, what else do we find out from Durham? Well, we found out the FBI shut down two investigations into the Clintons, two! First: three separate FBI field offices said, ‘Wait a second. The Clinton Foundation is a foreign money laundering scam. We should probably look into it,’ but Andy McCabe, you remember Andy, the guy married to the Clinton donor, he calls everybody in and says, ‘Guys, the Clinton Foundation is off limits.’

Second thing they shut down. The Hillary Clinton campaign was taking illegal contributions from overseas. FBI informants caught Hillary's campaign saying, 'Yeah, we'll take your money. We don't care. Albania, Morocco, Just send us the checks.' So, he runs it up the flagpole at the FBI headquarters and they said, 'Shut it down. No investigation into Hillary Clinton's foreign campaign donors. We're not going to go there. We have to frame Trump as a traitor instead.'