Jesse Watters: Jon Stewart's blame is misguided

" Jesse Watters Primetime " host reacts to Jon Stewart claiming Republicans are blocking a bill designed to help veterans who got sick from toxic burn bits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

JESSE WATTERS: Jon's heart is in the right place, but his blame is misguided. His friends in the Democratic Party are the ones to blame. Schumer is the one playing games and you guys are using each other to make Republicans look cold. Senator Toomey points out the reason Republicans shot this version of the bill down is because Schumer attached a gimmick to it that opens the door for hundreds of billions in mandatory spending that doesn't even help veterans .

…

So, Republican Senator Pat Toomey offered an amendment to fix Schumer's tricky little accounting gimmick. One simple change would make sure every taxpayer dollar goes to helping veterans and not bake in $400 billion of more inflationary spending and Schumer shot it down. Senate sources are telling "Primetime" that Schumer has now agreed to Toomey's amendment and the bill Jon Stewart and all of us care about is expected to pass early next week and this ginned-up drama will be over.

