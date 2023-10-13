JESSE WATTERS: The Hamas terrorists will not be subdued easily

FOX News host Jesse Watters discusses how Hamas' tunnel systems could impact Israel's ground operation in Gaza on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Tonight, Israel will begin to exact revenge. The ground operation against Hamas in Gaza has begun. Israeli infantry and armored divisions rolling into the Strip to avenge the slaughter of 1,300 innocent Israeli civilians. Well-trained Israeli combat specialists are conducting their first operational raids, searching for hostages, gathering intelligence and neutralizing terrorists. Hamas is now on the defensive. Israel has ordered a full evacuation of northern Gaza, telling a million Palestinian civilians [to] leave immediately or become collateral damage. Hamas is ordering all Palestinians to stay put, making their own people into human shields. The terrorists will not be subdued easily.

WHAT IS HAMAS? AN OVERVIEW OF THE ISLAMIC GROUP THAT ATTACKED ISRAEL

They're still launching hundreds of rockets into Israel. Hamas rockets are not surgical strikes. These are indiscriminate barrages that land in Israeli neighborhoods and on Israeli highways. These random rockets terrorize Israeli mines and population centers. Israel's air campaign is drastically different. The IDF has showered Gaza with precision missile strikes, knocking out Hamas strongholds, hideouts and leadership. Last night, 750 targets were hit. One Israeli strike killed the brother of a top Hamas chieftain. An earlier strategic strike knocked out the kin of a top Hamas commander.

Unfortunately, the Hamas labyrinth of tunnels are impenetrable to Israeli air assaults. Hamas has built over 300 miles of tunnels underneath their densely populated cities. They're packed with heavily armed radicals ready to wage jihad. Israel's long-term strategy is to permanently eliminate the tunnel system. The first step after the air campaign is rolling into Gaza, where they face mounds of jagged rubble infested with Hamas snipers and laced with IEDs. The Hamas propaganda machine is already flexing their training regimen, broadcasting their ability to engage in traditional land warfare.