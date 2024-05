Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds the Democrats’ 2024 presidential campaign strategy on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats have taken their base for granted, and now they're paying for it. Young Americans hate his foreign policy and they can't afford a house. Black voters tell Johnny they had more money under Trump and that Joe is too old.

Hispanics don't like hearing they're oppressed and don't like being called "Latinx" or "tacos" by the first lady, but the media says, "That's malarkey. Trump voters have bad taste and low standards."

Voting for a puppet doesn't mean you have high standards. It means you have a low opinion of voters. Democrats believe you're too stupid to notice the puppet strings being pulled and just don't know what's good for them. That's exactly what this election is about. Whether you're better off than you were four years ago, or you can be bamboozled into believing you don't know the difference.