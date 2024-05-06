Israel blocks Al Jazeera, moves to close down offices in country: 'Hamas' mouthpiece'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that Israel has voted to shut down Qatar-based news station Al Jazeera's operations in the country and confiscate some of the company's equipment.

The news comes after Netanyahu said in April that Al Jazeera was the "mouthpiece" of Hamas, the terrorist organization behind the Oct. 7 attacks on Israeli and other citizens.

"After discussion by the Security Cabinet and pursuant to my directive, today the Government discussed closing Al Jazeera broadcasts in Israel," Netanyahu said in a press statement on Sunday.

"Al Jazeera correspondents have harmed the security of Israel and incited against IDF soldiers," the prime minister said. "The time has come to eject Hamas's mouthpiece from our country."

"We will take immediate action against those who use freedom of the press to harm the security of Israel and IDF soldiers, and incite to terrorism in time of war," Israeli Communications Minister Karhi said.

"There will be no freedom of expression for Hamas's mouthpieces in Israel. Al Jazeera will be closed immediately and its equipment will be confiscated," Karhi declared.

Al Jazeera called the move "deceptive and slanderous" in a statement posted to X.

"Ironically as the world marked World Press Freedom Day; the Israeli government closed Al Jazeera's offices, preventing the public from accessing its content, disregarding the universally recognized fundamentals of freedom of expression.," the news company wrote. "Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns and denounces this criminal act that violates human rights and the basic right to access of information."

"The Network vehemently rejects the allegations presented by Israeli authorities suggesting professional media standards have been violated. It reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values embodied in its Code of Ethics," the statement continues.

Netanyahu announced his intention to stop Al Jazeera's broadcasting operations in Israel back in April.

"The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to take immediate action in accordance with the new law to halt the channel's activities," the prime minister said.

" Al Jazeera has harmed Israel's security, actively participated in the October 7 massacre, and incited against IDF soldiers. It's time to remove Hamas' mouthpiece from our country," he wrote on X at the time.

In 2021, Al Jazeera was honored by Hamas for its coverage of hostilities between the terrorist group and Israel.

Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

