DNC official hits back at GOP calling Dems socialists: It shows 'they can't win' on issues

Democratic National Committee Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa said Wednesday that Republican critics of Democrats' policy ideas "cry socialism" because they can't win on the issues.

“No one on that stage was talking about taking away people’s healthcare and that’s what the Republican party wants to do right now. We’re talking about expanding healthcare. How we’re going to get there, that’s an important debate that we’re dealing with right now," Hinojosa told “America’s Newsroom,” in response to Republican Sen. John Kennedy who said Democrats have not proposed anything new outside of more socialist policies.

Kennedy also "America's Newsroom" that he's not hearing new ideas from the party ahead of the 2020 clash with President Trump.

“I’m not buying this storyline of progressives versus moderates. I would remind you that the lesser of two socialists is still a socialist,” he said.

Hinojosa said the American people won after the Democratic debate because the candidates on the stage focused on “providing solutions for the American people.”

“I think the American people won. I think you saw a debate focused on the ideas, focused on solutions. They talked about health care, they talked about immigration, they talked about gun violence in our country when there was just a recent shooting just this week," she said.

Hinojosa recalled the Republican primary debate that occurred four years ago, saying the candidates debated “hand size" with Donald Trump.

“That’s not what you heard from Democrats. So we are putting forward an agenda that is for all Americans. Everyone talked about how they wanted to increase access to healthcare. We may not agree on how we’re going to get there. But the values and the principles of the Democratic Party were on display last night.”

Trump’s campaign claimed victory on Tuesday after the debate, claiming the leading 2020 candidates were pushing a “socialist message.” Trump’s campaign published a statement: “Same radical Democrats, Same big government socialist message. Same winner of tonight’s debate: President Donald Trump.”

Hinojosa pushed back saying that Trump was not a “winner.”

She went on to say, “What I am hearing is that voters don’t want to talk about tweets. They want to know how are you helping them. Donald Trump is not the winner here. I think right now you heard the American people were the winners based off what the Democrats were saying.”