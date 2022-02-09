Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Watters details changes in the country since the launch of his show

He says the left seeks credit for stopping 'crimes against humanity'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Watters: Democrats want credit for stopping the crimes they committed against humanity

The ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ host reflects on the real-world political impacts his show has had so far.

Jesse Watters detailed changes the country has experienced since the debut of his show, "Jesse Watters Primetime," two and a half weeks ago. 

For example, Watters noted many blue states have ended their school mask mandates.

NEW JERSEY WILL ELIMINATE SCHOOL MASK MANDATE FOR CHILDREN AND STAFF

"We just want these students to have their lives back," Watters said, highlighting a video of students in Israel reacting in excitement after being told they no longer have to wear masks. 

"That's all we're asking for in America," Watters said, discussing states like Delaware, New Jersey and Massachusetts that have announced they will end school mask mandates. 

    The cast of 'The Five' Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld.   (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

    Jesse Watters and Eric Trump.  (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

    Fox cohosts of "The Five" Jesse Watters and Dana Perino.  (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The right's souring opinion on President Biden has sunk his approval rating into the 30s, a low point that "is very hard to do" as a Democrat fully backed by the media, he continued.

Watters also noted that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., quit Twitter after "Jesse Watters Primetime" interviewed her constituents in the 14th Congressional District in New York City, and Rev. Al Sharpton spoke out about crime in New York City after the show called attention to it.

"We cannot have a culture where people are just at random just robbing and stealing and [are] out of control," Sharpton said.

"We can't have an America where we have to unlock our toothpaste at Duane Reade," Watters replied, echoing Sharpton's other comments.

Watters reported in January on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's family's wealth and alleged corruption, and noted that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., may have taken note. 

A bipartisan stock trading ban bill in the Senate is "about the best interests of the American people, not about the lawmakers' own personal financial interests," Warren said. 

Watters took credit for these victories.

"We live in the era of ‘Primetime’ now," he said. "Ride with ‘Primetime.’ And keep texting and emailing and speaking out, because we're listening — and this is only the beginning."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.