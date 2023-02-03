JESSE WATTERS: How big of a threat is the Chinese spy balloon?

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the consequences of the Chinese spy balloon on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: How big of a threat is this blimp? We have no idea. America's spy balloons can carry suicide drones and deploy them to take out targets on the ground like a floating hive with killer bees. So, how do we know what the Chinese have in their balloon? During World War II, the Japanese used balloons to drop bombs on us. They killed six Americans in Oregon, the only deaths in the continental United States during the war. This could be a test run for the Chinese.

They float a balloon out here just to see how we react. If they know Joe freezes at the first sight of a balloon, the next balloon might be filled with another virus. Pop, droplets all over, we're all on ventilators again. Now, how do we know the next balloon isn't loaded up with bioweapons? Just a little seepage over Nebraska, there goes the heartland. Why are we letting them get away with this? The last time we flew a spy plane near China, they knocked it down, remember?