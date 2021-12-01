Joe Biden is lying to the American people: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters slammed President Joe Biden for lying to the American people about the economic troubles in America, including gas prices and inflation, on Wednesday's "The Five."

In Wednesday's remarks on the supply chain crisis, Biden blamed Republicans for some of the economic problems in the country and claimed that their opposition to his Build Back Better agenda would help with soaring prices. Biden said, "My Republican friends are talking a lot about prices, but they’re lined up against my Build Back Better plan, which would go right at the problem."

From October 2020 to October 2021 inflation rose to 6.2% – its highest since November 1990. Gas prices are up more than $1 from the previous year.

"So [Biden] comes out [and] lies ... Like, I'm not supposed to be throwing Pinocchio's around. This is easy stuff," Watters said. "He lied and he lied … he said the gas prices have come down, they have not. He says wages are up, not adjusted for inflation. And he says the Build Back Better plan doesn't add to the deficit, of course it does," Watters said.

Biden said in September that his Build Back Better agenda "costs zero dollars … And it adds zero dollars to the national debt."

BIDEN REPEATS DEBUNKED CLAIM HE ‘USED TO DRIVE A TRACTOR-TRAILER'

Watters added that when Christmas shopping for his daughter, the gift will not arrive until after Christmas despite the holiday being nearly one month away.

BIDEN APPEARED TO READ ‘END OF QUOTE’ FROM TELEPROMPTER BUT WAS ACTUALLY QUOTING A BUSINESS LEADER

"I went shopping for my daughter at the Apple Store wanting wanted to get a little iPad mini … It will not be here in time for Christmas. Christmas is a month away."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden tried to explain away shortages by saying they were not widespread. "If you’ve watched the news recently, you might think the shelves in all our stores are empty across the country, that parents won’t be able to get presents for their children on holidays — this holiday season. But here’s the deal: For the vast majority of the country, that’s not what’s happening," he said.

Greg Gutfeld piled on to the criticism and said Biden's remarks were nonsense.

"The fact that he's expecting Republicans to have the answer when he's the president and ignores Republicans anyway, that is just B.S."