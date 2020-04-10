Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin criticized for advice to Joe Biden

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was criticized for declaring 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should tell voters that relying on President Trump “allowed thousands of Americans to die” and his reelection would result in more deaths.

An opinion piece published Friday headlined, “Biden must say it: Trump will get more people killed,” began by suggesting that Trump has defied advice of public health officials and “wants to reopen the economy without the means to conduct widespread testing for the coronavirus,” bashing the president’s recent claims that America has a great testing system that is the best in the world.

“He is wrong on both fronts. First, our testing is wholly inadequate and far less robust than that of countries such as South Korea, which was able to avoid ten of thousands of deaths through widespread testing. Second, not everyone needs to be tested, but many must be in order to determine remaining positive cases and isolate them to prevent a resurgence of the deadly virus,” Rubin wrote. “Trump’s statements are absurd and dangerous. “

The Washington Post columnist then wrote, “If the country pays attention to him, thousands more will die. Trump is either incapable of understanding the risk or is unbothered by the prospect of these unnecessary deaths.”

Rubin, who bills herself as a conservative, then praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she “understands the science” that contradicts Trump’s recent comments. The columnist then essentially said the only people willing to go back to work before additional COVID-19 testing is available are either stupid, broke or consumers of nontraditional media.

“The ignorant, the desperate and the right-wing media junkies might be the ones to pay the price if they heed his advice and venture out absent widespread testing, contact tracing and isolation procedures,” Rubin wrote.

“Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden needs to be as forceful as possible on this point. He should be blunt: Relying on Trump allowed thousands of Americans to die. Trusting him again would result in thousands more deaths,” Rubin concluded.

Rubin was initially slammed for tweeting on Thursday that, “If Biden is serious about winning he needs to accuse Trump of willingness to kill people,” and she apparently decided to turn her thoughts into a column.

