Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 4 days after Biden meeting

Trudeau, Biden spent time together at Summit of Americas in Los Angeles

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he tested positive for coronavirus Monday, just four days after meeting with President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California. 

"I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating," Trudeau wrote on Twitter Monday. "I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves." 

The announcement comes just days after Trudeau met with Biden for the 9th Summit of the Americas at the Los Angeles Convention Center. 

The pair were photographed June 8 shaking hands, as their respective significant others looked on smiling. The two sat for a photo-op together again on June 9, and on June 10, Trudeau stood just feet away from Biden during a "family photo" with other world leaders. 

Trudeau, 50, tested positive despite being double vaccinated and boosted. 

He was criticized in January for announcing that he tested positive and was isolating when truckers who were part of the "Freedom Convoy" first arrived at Parliament Hill in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19-related restrictions.

US President Joe Biden (2nd R) and First Lady Jill Biden (R) greet Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as they arrive for the 9th Summit of the Americas at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on June 8, 2022. 

US President Joe Biden (2nd R) and First Lady Jill Biden (R) greet Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as they arrive for the 9th Summit of the Americas at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on June 8, 2022.  ((Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images))

Biden, 79, received his second COVID-19 booster shot on March 30, meaning he was inoculated four times against the virus. 

The United States hosted the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles from June 6 to June 10 with a focus on "Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future" for our hemisphere, according to the U.S. Department of State. It was the first time the U.S. hosted the summit since the inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994.

US President Joe Biden (R) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) during the IV Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, June 9, 2022.

US President Joe Biden (R) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) during the IV Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, June 9, 2022. ( (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images))

"It is President Biden’s highest priority event for the region," the State Department said. 

US President Joe Biden, Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez (Row 2 from L) Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley pose for a family photo during the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022. 

US President Joe Biden, Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez (Row 2 from L) Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley pose for a family photo during the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022.  ((Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images))

"As Chair and Host, the United States will work with the region’s stakeholders toward securing leader-level commitments and concrete actions that dramatically improve pandemic response and resilience, promote a green and equitable recovery, build strong and inclusive democracies, and address the root causes of irregular migration. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion will underpin our efforts."

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

