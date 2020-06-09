Nancy Grace: Why hasn't Jeffrey Epstein's alleged pimp been arrested?

Former prosecutor and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace is calling on U.S. law enforcement to explain why they have not pressed charges against the alleged pimp of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Why is Ghislaine Maxwell running free?" said Grace on Fox Nation's "Crime Stories." "What I'm asking to the Feds today is why haven't you arrested her and brought her to justice? Why?"

FOR LIMITED TIME, RECEIVE 25% OFF NEW PURCHASE OF A YEARLY FOX NATION SUBSCRIPTION

On Monday, U.S. prosecutors stepped up pressure on another former Epstein associate, the United Kingdom's Prince Andrew.

U.S. attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey S. Berman, issued a statement saying the prince had tried to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate” even as he repeatedly declined to schedule an interview.

The new Netflix documentary "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" has also renewed public interest in both Maxwell's and Prince Andrew's potential involvement in Epstein's crimes.

Epstein was arrested last year on charges of pedophilia and sex trafficking but he died in prison a month later. The official cause of death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell, a multimillionaire British socialite, has been named as a co-defendant in several civil cases brought against Epstein for alleged sex-trafficking. However, attorneys for Epstein's alleged victims have been unable to locate her.

Maxwell and Prince Andrew have both denied the allegations against them.

Joseph Scott Morgan, distinguished scholar of applied forensics at Jacksonville State University, said that it is clear to him that Maxwell's attorneys are trying to shield their client from scrutiny.

"You're going to tell me that those attorneys don't know where she is. Of course, they know where she is. They're protecting her," he told Grace, arguing that they have good reason to do so.

MYSTERIOUS ORIGINS OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S ENORMOUS FORTUNE

"She is essentially implicated in very, very serious crimes, not the least of which is, I think, human trafficking," he continued.

In "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich," a former Epstein employee, Steve Scully, corroborated the account of one Epstein accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre has long claimed that she was trafficked to London in 2001 and pressured by Maxwell to have sex with Prince Andrew. Giuffre also claims to have had sexual relations with Prince Andrew on multiple occasions, including while she was under 17 years old, a minor under U.S. law.

Scully said that he saw Prince Andrew engaging in sexually charged behavior with a young woman at Epstein's home on a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Scully said he later identified the woman as Giuffre after seeing a photograph of her.

The Virgin Islands attorney general alleged in January that Epstein lured dozens of girls to his private island.

Morgan said Maxwell likely has information essential to unraveling the circumstances and true extent of Epstein's criminal activities.

"I'm talking about the girls from Eastern Europe that were allegedly on the island that Epstein had... I want to know what became of those girls," he said.

PROMINENT LAWYER WITH EPSTEIN DAYS BEFORE DEATH SPEAKS OUT: 'I DON'T BELIEVE IT WAS SUICIDE'

"Are you telling me that you flew them all back to Eastern Europe or did you just cut them loose in the United States? Or is it something more sinister?"

"I'm a cynic. I'm a medicolegal death investigator by trade. I assume the worst in most of these cases. I want to know where these kids are. And [Maxwell] is the key, the linchpin to this whole thing," he concluded.

To watch all of this episode of "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

FOR LIMITED TIME, RECEIVE 25% OFF NEW PURCHASE OF A YEARLY FOX NATION SUBSCRIPTION