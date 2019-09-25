Democratic lawmaker warns against impeachment, calls for voters to judge Trump in 2020 instead

A Democratic congressman warned his caucus against going full bore into impeachment proceedings against President Trump, saying it would go against the will of 2016 voters.

"People will say 'your job is to be a good Democrat or a good Republican' -- your responsibility and job is to be a good American," Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., said Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"When you impeach somebody it has to be for a really strong reason," he continued, calling an impeachment -- warranted or not -- a "disenfranchising" of constituents' votes.

Van Drew said voters are only a year away from being able to have their say again on Trump, which is a better remedy than an impeachment proceeding.

"Why don't we let the people do the impeachment through the electoral process the way we usually do?" he asked host Tucker Carlson.

"He is still going to be the candidate for the Republican Party."

With the impeachment inquiry rolling, Van Drew projected it will further stymie any consequential legislative efforts on Capitol Hill.

Van Drew said Congress should be more focused on health care legislation, an infrastructure bill or lowering prescription drug costs.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives will not pass bills to the Republican Senate and vice versa while the two parties are at odds over the treatment of Trump, he added.