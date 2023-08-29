Jean-Pierre pressed on tough polling about Biden age concerns at briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced new questions about President Biden's age on Monday after a recent poll found a strong majority of Americans believe the 80-year-old U.S. leader is too old for the role.

The Aug. 10-14 Associated Press-NORC poll found that 77% of Americans say Biden is too old for a second term. While an unsurprising 89% of Republicans expressed the sentiment, 69% of Democrats also say Biden is no longer up to the task, according to the poll.

Returning to the podium after nearly two weeks, Jean-Pierre fielded questions from Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian, who asked about his own outlet's findings regarding sentiments about Biden's age.

After referencing the poll, Megerian asked if the White House has additional plans to "demonstrate" that Biden can continue to do the job at his advanced age and assuage voter concerns.

"Look, I appreciate the question. I get it often, as you know," Jean-Pierre responded. "What I would say and I've said this many times and many of my colleagues have said this, the president says this. If you watch him, if you've seen what he's done in the last two years, this is a president who has had a historic administration in just two years."

She then pointed to job creation, the economy, The Inflation Reduction Act, The Chips and Science Act, and the PACT Act as examples of how Biden has competently commanded U.S. leadership.

"In many ways, this president has been able to do things that is going to change how American families move forward, whether it is with the economy, whether it's healthcare, whether it is trying to make sure that you're able to do for their family, for their kids—that is important," she added. "And so that's we will happily, we are happy to discuss as it relates to age, what the president has been able to do and how he's been able to deliver."

In a follow-up question, Megerian noted that the press had spotted Biden walking to the Oval Office with his personal physician, Dr. Levin O'Connor, moments before the press briefing.

"Is there an appointment? Did he have a health concern?" he asked.

"This is the first time I'm hearing of that," Jean-Pierre said. "Clearly, I did not see that—so I can't speak to that. I just don't know."

The White House has repeatedly batted down questions about Biden's age since he took office in January 2021. The leading Republican candidate to challenge him in 2024, former President Trump, is 77.

In late July, Jean-Pierre was asked what the president could do to "reassure Americans" about the octogenarians in high positions of the U.S. government after Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Ky., froze in front of news cameras.

"This is a president who has done historic amount of policies, of changes in this administration that has mattered to the American people. And so that's what the president's going to continue to focus on," Jean-Pierre said.

A day later, one reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden could come out and speak directly with journalists about his age and health.

"I appreciate the request. Thank you for the request. The president, as you know, you know, again, I appreciate the question and I get it. The president understands," Jean-Pierre said. "You guys want to ask him questions and have the opportunity for him to answer your questions."

