Chuck Todd asks Bernie Sanders to give President Biden advice on age: 'Age is an issue'

On NBC’s "Meet the Press" Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dismissed concerns over President Biden’s age ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The former 2020 presidential candidate made clear to host Chuck Todd that, while Biden's age is an issue, there are "broader" issues to consider when voting for a president.

"One way that you make it clear that age isn’t a factor with you is you’re pretty energetic, and we see you travel the country, and you show up and do interviews. It is clearly an issue for many voters when it comes to President Biden. He’s a year younger than you. Do you have advice to him on how he should assuage those concerns in the public about his age?" Todd asked.

"Look, when people look at a candidate whether it’s Joe Biden or Trump or Bernie Sanders, anybody else, they have to evaluate a whole lot of factors. I met with the president — I don’t know, five or six weeks ago. We had a great discussion. He seemed fine to me," Sanders said.

He added, "But I think at the end of the day what we have got to ask ourselves is what do people stand for? Do you believe that women have the right to control their own bodies? The president has been strong with that. Do you think that climate change is real or do you agree with the Republicans that it’s a non-issue? Do you think we should raise the minimum wage? Do you think we should reform and take on the pharmaceutical industry? So age is an issue, Chuck, but there are a lot of broader issues than just that."

President Biden is currently the oldest sitting president at 80 years old. At the end of a second term as president, he would be 86 years old.

In May, a poll from Quinnipiac University found that 65% of registered voters believed that Biden would be too old to properly serve another four years as president. The number included 69% of independent votes.

Though many progressive lawmakers such as Sanders have defended Biden against criticisms for his age, mainstream media outlets and personalities, including Todd, have acknowledged Biden’s age as a concern.

In April 2022, Todd remarked that he understood cynicism over Biden’s age.

"We don’t want to chase folks out. At the same time, you know, I do understand why there’s some cynicism," Todd said. "The Democratic Party right now, its entire leadership structure, Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin … both over the age of 70. All three leaders in the house, 70 or 80. The President of the United States. [Vice President] Kamala Harris is the youngest basically of the elected leadership and nobody else. She’s the only one under 70."

