'Ultimate evil meeting ultimate innocence': Inside the mind of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman remains on the Idaho college murder case as the mystery-shrouded saga continues with suspected killer Bryan Kohberger's fate resting in the hands of the justice system.

But Kohberger – and his motives – largely remain a mystery. Fuhrman set out to unmask him bit by bit in three new Fox Nation series about the Idaho murder investigation.

"We try to get into his head. Who is he? We tried to get into his digital footprint. What is it he actually told everybody for years? And then, really, where are we in this case? Defense, prosecution and police. Unfortunately, this is ultimate evil meeting ultimate innocence, and that is what's really throwing it into the national awareness, and it's really a tragic case," he told Fox News' Lawrence Jones on Tuesday.

Speaking to the "Fox & Friends" co-host, Fuhrman – a former detective, author and radio talk show host, best known for his role in investigating the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in the O. J. Simpson case – said the focus of the series includes people who have "contacted, interviewed and been around people like" Bryan Kohberger.

"There was absolutely no connection between Kohberger and these four victims, and it's just tragic," Fuhrman said.

Kohberger stands accused of brutally claiming the lives of four Idaho college students after a home invasion in November 2022. DNA on the Ka-Bar knife sheath recovered from the room where 21-year-old best friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were slain matched Kohberger.

He also stands accused of killing Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, also 20, who were spending the night at the Idaho residence.

The 29-year-old former criminology Ph.D. student has since spent over a year behind bars in the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho.

Mystery enshrouds the case long after it claimed the spotlight and riddled the law enforcement community with questions that largely remain unanswered, including: What was Kohberger's motive?

Fuhrman, determined to answer some of those questions and give the case a closer look, sat down to unpack its details in previous Fox Nation installments as well, including last year's "Moscow Murders: Convicting a Killer," where he highlighted major missteps the suspect took when carrying out his crimes.

"He made every mistake you could make. He was connected to the vehicle. He left his DNA. He left his murder weapon sheath. A witness saw him. He didn't eliminate the witness. He got in over his head. He killed more victims than he thought. And he stalked them, and it was printed all over his cell phone. And that's just what we know," former FBI investigator Bill Daly told Fuhrman at the time.

Kohberger's public defenders previously filed a pretrial appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court, claiming prosecutors indicted their client improperly on four counts of first-degree murder and a single count of burglary.

The defense team also argued grand jurors find the higher legal standard of guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt," instead of the widely accepted standard of "probable cause" in order to indict their client.

After a judge struck down the measure, the team appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court, who later rejected their request.