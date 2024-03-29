Biden angers law enforcement by skipping NYPD officer's wake in favor of fundraiser: 'Adjust your schedule'

Former President Trump warned Thursday that law enforcement is dealing with a "lack of respect" from the public.

Trump attended the wake of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller Thursday, where he explained that things are getting "worse and worse" for police because they’re not being taken care of or allowed to properly do their jobs.

Fox Nation host Sean "Sticks" Larkin, a former Tulsa police lieutenant, said Trump’s remarks are spot on.

"It's something we've seen grow over the last several years," Larkin told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade Friday.

"Just here in New York City alone in two years, the number of assaults against police officers is almost 25% – has increased. In Minnesota, the number of police officers shot at since 2017 compared to 2023 is almost quadrupled. This is happening across the country, and we've seen this movement where the police are the villains, the police are the bad guys, and it's empowering these criminals that are out on the streets."

The former president’s attendance and public rebuke of crime and violence against police only brought the current president’s absence into the spotlight.

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden called NYC Mayor Eric Adams to offer his condolences and full support following Diller’s tragic killing.

But Biden’s star-studded fundraiser in Manhattan, featuring high-dollar photo-ops with former Presidents Obama and Clinton, took priority over attending the fallen officer’s wake in Massapequa Park.

Larkin, however, said he believes Biden "absolutely" could have made time to honor an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

"[Biden] landed six miles away from where this incident happened. It was 30 miles away from where the wake happened. He was here early enough in the day – you make an adjustment to your schedule to pay respect to that officer, to his family, to his profession," Larkin said.

Earlier, Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, the founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC, stressed how important Trump's visit was to the family and to law enforcement. He said the contrasting visits to New York City separates the country "big time."

He lauded the "incredible" gesture by Trump to fly to New York City for the service, spend time with the Diller family and speak to law enforcement "in the pouring rain."

Larkin spoke of his own experience when two officers in his city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were shot in 2020 at the height of the ‘defund the police’ movement. He said the public outpouring of support during that critical time meant "so much" to other officers.

"I know the press secretary had something to say, but you're the president of the United States," he continued.

"This is the largest city in our country, largest police department in our country. A young cop with three years on the department, one-year-old child. You need to say something."

