James Cameron calls Trump election ‘horrifying’ as he complains about not being able to escape him

"Titanic" and "Avatar" director James Cameron called the re-election of President Donald Trump "horrifying" in a new interview.

The filmmaker spoke to New Zealand outlet Stuff about his feelings on Trump’s second term. Cameron did not mince words about how bad he feels about the president’s return to power.

"I think it's horrific, I think it's horrifying," the director said on the outlet’s "The F------- News" podcast.

WAPO COLUMNIST CALLS OUT JEFF BEZOS' ‘BULLS--- EXPLANATION’ ON NON-ENDORSEMENT: ‘BENDING THE KNEE’ TO TRUMP

Cameron, who is trying to become a New Zealand citizen, told the outlet he believes that America is losing what made it great with Trump getting a second term.

"I see a turn away from everything decent," he said. "America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit."

Cameron has lived in New Zealand for nearly two decades, and considers the country’s capital city, Wellington, his home. However, he is worried that he won't be able to escape Trump's impact.

"We are all in this together globally," he said. "I don’t know if I feel any safer here, but I certainly feel like I don’t have to read about it on the front page every single day. And it’s just sickening."

He continued, "There’s something nice about the New Zealand outlets - at least they’ll put it on page three. I just don’t want to see that guy’s face any more on the front page of the paper."

Cameron described coverage of Trump in the U.S. as "inescapable," adding that it’s like seeing a "car crash over and over and over."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The filmmaker has been a vocal progressive throughout his Hollywood career and has embedded messages like climate change into his films.

During an interview with Esquire Middle in 2022, Cameron expressed regret about how much gunplay were in his past films.

"I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of Terminator movies 30+ years ago," he told Esquire Middle East in 2022. He added that he cut about "ten minutes" of gunplay from "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The "Aliens" director and Canadian citizen told Stuff that getting his New Zealand citizenship is "imminent." He mentioned how pleased he is that it’s finally happening.

"It means a lot. It’s something I’ve worked toward, something I’ve had to sacrifice for. If you’re going to uproot your family and move somewhere, you have to invest, you have to be part of it, you have to earn standing. I just think you’ve got to earn your right to be in a place."