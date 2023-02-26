James Bond books rewritten to remove racially insensitive language one week after Roald Dahl controversy

Sensitivity readers have edited the classic James Bond series, rewriting racially insensitive or racist references, including instances of the n-word, from the 1950s and 1960s books after Ian Fleming Publications commissioned a review ahead of the 70th anniversary of "Casino Royale's" release.

The edits primarily focus on racially insensitive terminology and stereotypes geared toward Black characters.

The Telegraph reported Saturday that the books' reissue will contain a disclaimer, expected to read, "This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace."

"A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set."

The outlet also reported that the April reissue commemorating "Casino Royale's" release will keep some controversial elements including phrases like "sweet tang of rape," "blithering women" failing to do a "man’s work," and language referring to homosexuality as a "stubborn disability."

Insensitive references to other groups, including east Asians, will also be kept in place.

One revamped scene includes a rewrite from "Live and Let Die" in which the original line referring to Africans reads that they are "pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought, except when they’ve drunk too much" is rewritten to say, "pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought."

Other lines are rephrased, cut or condensed in similar fashion.

The n-word was largely replaced by "black man" or "black person," according to the Telegraph.

The rewrite comes on the heels of news that "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" author Roald Dahl's books would also be rewritten to remove offensive language and adopt more gender-inclusive terminology.

The rewrites, according to the Telegraph, focused on toning down harsh character descriptions, particularly those describing characters as "fat" or "ugly."