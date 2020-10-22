ABC News has completely ignored Hunter Biden laptop scandal, study says

ABC News completely ignored the ongoing scandal surrounding a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, according to the Media Research Center.

It’s been well documented that the mainstream media has ignored the story about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and his father, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s alleged knowledge of it, which was first reported by the New York Post last week. But the conservative media watchdog analyzed every news program on ABC, NBC and CBS to determine the biggest culprit among network news divisions.

MRC analyzed morning and evening newscasts, town hall events and Sunday political shows from Oct 14 through the morning of Oct. 22. The footage added up to 73.5 total hours of news programming across the trio of networks and the laptop controversy was only discussed for 16 minutes and 42 seconds of the total time – with none of it coming from the Disney-owned network.

“ABC spent ZERO seconds on Hunter Biden,” MRC deputy research director Geoffrey Dickens wrote.

Last week, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos failed to ask Joe Biden any questions about the explosive New York Post report during a town hall event. It was not mentioned on “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” or “This Week,” either.

By comparison, “NBC spent just 6 minutes, 9 seconds on Hunter’s scandals. CBS led the broadcast networks with a still-measly 10 minutes and 33 seconds,” Dickens wrote.

“ABC came oh-so-close to reporting on Hunter’s scandals on Wednesday’s ‘World News Tonight,’ but ultimately offered a vague mention by correspondent Mary Bruce,” Dickens wrote, noting that Bruce mentioned Dr. Jill Biden called President Trump’s attacks on her husband and his family a “distraction” on ABC News’ “The View.”

“Bruce refused to go into detail on what would prompt the President to ‘attack’ her husband and son Hunter,” Dickens observed.

Indeed, Dr. Biden was able to avoid any questions about her stepson’s ongoing scandal when she appeared on “The View” Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Monday said that Hunter Biden’s laptop “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign."

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is investigating Hunter Biden’s emails which reveal that he introduced his father, the former vice president, to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015, among other allegations.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.