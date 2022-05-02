Jack Brewer: Joy Reid must apologize for 'reckless' tweet or defamation lawsuit will be filed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jack Brewer, founder of the Jack Brewer Foundation, threatened to sue MSNBC’s Joy Reid and claimed she put the children in his mentorship program in danger after she tweeted about them. Brewer hand-delivered a letter to NBC's New York office demanding an apology from Reid and said he plans to push forward with a defamation lawsuit if she doesn’t respond.

On April 22, Reid tweeted about Brewer’s mentorship program, equating the children’s attendance at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing event for an anti-critical race theory bill to "child abuse."

JACK BREWER FILES POLICE REPORT ON JOY REID FOR PUTTING KIDS IN ‘DANGER,’ DEMANDS APOLOGY

"I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick," she wrote.

The children she was referring to, Brewer explained, are part of the American Heroes program in Florida.

"These kids are the direct victims of CRT," Brewer said on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

"The kids that I have at my school, most of them are two to three grades behind on their reading and math proficiency. They’re getting Ds and Fs and the teachers just push them through and tell them that that’s satisfactory because of their demographic, because of their skin color," he said. "That is wrong."

Brewer quoted the Bible in saying he is called to defend the fatherless, which is what he believes he is doing in standing up against Reid and MSNBC.

He told host Steve Doocy that Reid’s tweet to her following of more than 2 million Twitter users amounted to a "direct threat" to the children in his program.

"You can’t tell people to go out and try to identify kids that are between eight and 14 years old. How reckless is that?"

Brewer said the police department, which his program is partnered with, immediately brought extra staff to the school.

Brewer planned to file a defamation lawsuit against Reid and MSNBC if she didn’t issue an apology by 9 a.m. ET Monday.

"She tried to put a negative light on our kids," Brewer said. "I just pray that she responds."

MSNBC did not respond to Fox News' request for comment about the tweet.