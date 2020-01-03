Stuart Varney: Trump's next move after Soleimani killing is critical

The global impact of a U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani is unknown, but it may be determined, in part, by what President Donald Trump does next, according to Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

"The financial side -- difficult to figure out," said Varney on his Fox Nation show "My Take" on Friday.

"What concerns investors is the possibility of a tit-for-tat retaliation that escalates into a new regional war with American forces in the middle of it," he continued. "We simply don't know how this plays out."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed a "harsh retaliation" against the U.S. after the terror general's killing on Thursday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on "Fox and Friends" on Friday that the administration will not hesitate to "respond appropriately" if Tehran does not now move to reduce tensions with the U.S.

"One thing remains to be seen," observed Varney, "What will the president actually say?

"Will he celebrate Soleimani's killing, as he did with al-Baghdadi," he asked in reference to the president's address to the nation after he confirmed that a U.S. forces special operation in northern Syria led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019.

In those remarks, the president said that the ISIS leader "died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering, crying, and screaming all the way."

"Or," said Varney, "will he say he reluctantly took the action to save American lives? What he says will make a big difference to the politics of this and its financial impact."

On the foreign policy front, Varney said that Soleimani's death is a "game-changer."

"The man who led Iranian terror throughout the region and indeed throughout the world is gone. It is a symbolic and real hit to Iranian interests.

"The ayatollahs are already reeling from economic collapse and civil unrest. They're out of money, can't export much oil. They've fallen back on aggression. And now that terror thrust has been decapitated. This is hard-line Trump," Varney concluded.

