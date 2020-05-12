Laura Ingraham: Here's why Barack Obama is back

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In the wake of a political scandal potentially tying the Obama administration to the FBI's misconduct against General Michael Flynn, Laura Ingraham argued that Barack Obama's sudden resurgence is merely due to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s struggles on the campaign trail.

“He knows Biden is shaky and that he can’t possibly match the grassroots energy of [President] Trump on the trail. Obama knows it,” Ingraham said in her "Ingraham Angle" monologue Monday.

Meanwhile, Obama made comments Friday that the “rule of law is at risk” in the wake of dropped charges against former White House national security adviser Flynn. According to Yahoo News, Obama made the comments in a private discussion with ex-members of his administration in a web talk.

“The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn,” Obama said in a videotape obtained by Yahoo News. “And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free," Obama said.

Trump on Sunday intensified his criticism of former President Obama by tying him to the Flynn investigation and blasting his predecessor's recent criticism aimed at his administration's coronavirus response. Last week, Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department moved to dismiss the case against Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser.

Trump, along with other Republicans, seized on the decision, claiming it was an example of a plot by Democrats to remove him from office.

Ingraham suggested “a back-to-the-future strategy for the Democrats may be the best bet" if they want to defeat Trump in November.

“Ultimately though, it shows a complete intellectual bankruptcy on their part. They can’t point to a single example as to why their policies would do better than Trump’s even before or after the coronavirus hit our shores and they can’t really put Biden out there for an extended period of time without America seeing his obvious frailty," she said.

“That leaves Obama to do the heavy lifting, who needs Biden to obviously win for his own legacy as much as his party’s future."