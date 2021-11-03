Ingraham: Democrats have lost touch with America and they don't care

Laura Ingraham said the Democrats have lost touch with the American people on Wednesday's "Ingraham Angle" and slammed the notion that "racism" played a factor in the Republican win in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

"The fact is, Democrats long ago lost touch with the beating heart of America, which is its middle-class, blue-collar workforce. Their jobs were exported overseas and the old establishment didn't care, frankly, of either party. Their fathers and sons are now dying from drugs crossing our southern border, they don't care. They're losing their jobs because of vaccine mandates, but the Democrats don't care. They favor vaccine mandates. And now the same blue-collar workers are struggling to fill up their gas tanks, and no one on the left cares."

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a neck-and-neck election in Virginia, widely seen as a referendum on President Joe Biden's policies. In New Jersey , the Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, is projected to win by a narrow margin against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Ingraham said that Youngkin continued to write the playbook for getting a diverse voting base that Trump started.

"The populist conservative movement was already gaining Hispanic support under Trump, and that support is only growing," Ingraham said. "Trump's pre-COVID economic success demonstrated how to do it. He did it."

Ingraham added that Democrats' political gaffes would be devastating to Americans, though helpful to the Republican Party making a comeback.

"But while the Democrats' willful ignorance is a boon to Republicans – and it is – it's going to be terrible for the country," she said.

"Those who least deserve to suffer will be forced to suffer, those who least deserve a big payday will get one. But a year from now, all Americans will have their say in the midterms and the day after the same experts who keep getting paid to be wrong will again try to explain away the Democrats' defeat, never acknowledging that it's because their policies are destroying the American dream."

"It's the definition of insanity, and that's the angle."