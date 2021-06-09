Ingraham: Anthony Fauci anointed himself as 'some kind of deity' while killing science

When asked legitimate questions regarding his COVID-19 guidance pronouncements, Dr. Anthony Fauci shifts to his default mode of politicism, "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham asserted on Wednesday night.

Ingraham explained that President Biden's chief medical adviser, when questioned, "cavalierly brushes aside the question" and labels critics as being "politically motivated." "Now, when I questioned Fauci back in February of 2020 about China's lack of transparency, he gave me answers that made no sense," she said. "Unless of course, he was interested in covering up for the CCP."

SEN. KENNEDY TO FAUCI: ‘BUY AN EMOTIONAL SUPPORT PONY’ IF FEELINGS HURT OVER OVID CRITICISM

Fauci has come under fire recently over his minimization of China's role in the origins of COVID-19 after BuzzFeed obtained and released emails from the NIAID director that give fresh insight into his early handling of the pandemic as well as his response to the possibility that COVID-19 was a product of a disastrous lab-leak incident in Wuhan.

Ingraham claimed that Fauci "really does think he some kind of deity," and his pandemic ‘preening’ is "just the latest in a long line of outlandish deflections." She went on to rip the media for their absent "pushback" against Fauci amid his resistance to "scientific norms." "I think Fauci was able to glide by with very little pushback from his media boosters," she said. "Who themselves secretly hope that COVID would kill Trump's chances last November."

"But now, Fauci's act is wearing thin, and we see time and again that it was he and his like-minded experts who were routinely acting against basic scientific norms," Ingraham emphasized.

"Over the past 16 months, ‘The Angle’ has showcased some of the brightest minds in science and medicine who've weighed in with meticulous precision on how best to balance health concerns that were presented by this virus against the broader economic, educational and social needs of our citizens." Ingraham concluded that "it's long since past time" for Fauci "to turn in his lab coat."