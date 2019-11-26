Rep. Lesko on Dem Brenda Lawrence reversing course on impeachment: 'Maybe she saw the polls'

Congressional Democrats are unsure of where to go next with the Trump impeachment inquiry after realizing public opinion may be turning against them, said Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.

"I'm not really sure that the Democrats know what they're going to do," Lesko told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday.

"And maybe it will change from minute to minute, depending on if they have the votes or if they think they're going to lose seats in swing districts."

Michigan Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence, who previously supported the impeachment inquiry, said on Sunday that a prolonged impeachment fight would harm the country and should be reconsidered.

"We are so close to an election," Lawrence said on a Michigan radio program. "I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don't see the value of taking him out of office. But I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable."

Lawrence continued: "I want him censured. I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this president and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and, under our Constitution, we will not allow it. ... I am a Democrat, but I am an independent United States of America citizen."

Lesko said Lawrence is levelheaded and is likely responding to recent polling that shows the tide is turning against impeachment.

"Brenda Lawrence is my Democratic counterpart. So I know Brenda pretty well and she's a common-sense woman," she said. "So maybe she's seen the polling and sees this is not a good move for the Democrats. And we'll see if others go along with her."

"All along, I thought this was a political loser for the Democrat Party," Lesko added. "First of all, there's no evidence of impeachment. I haven't seen anything that they could impeach him on. But then politically, it's not very smart, because if they go ahead with this, then it goes over to the Senate and the Senate can have all kinds of hearings that may hurt the Democrats. So I didn't understand the end game all along."

Fifty percent of independents questioned in an NPR/PBS/Marist poll conducted between Nov. 11-15, did not support impeaching and removing Trump from office, with just 42 percent backing removal.

That represents a slight drop, compared with the previous NPR/PBS/Marist poll – taken during the first week in October – when support was at 45 percent.