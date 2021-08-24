Husband frustrated as he tries to rescue wife stranded in Afghanistan: 'I feel betrayed'

In interviews with Fox News, a husband and wife duo expressed their frustration with the Biden administration, emphasizing that the road to get home for Americans stuck in Afghanistan is paved with immense danger, confusion, and distrust.

"We are in danger, Mr. President, please help us," a woman under the pseudonym of "Fatima" pleaded during an interview on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday morning.

"We can't get to the airport. When we try to get to the airport, we get beaten up or we are afraid for our lives," she continued.

"They're going to people's homes at night and they're just taking them away and nobody knows where they're taking them, what they're doing to them. We are scared."

Hours after the interview, President Biden decided not to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to remove all American troops from Afghanistan , a U.S. official told Fox News.

Fatima’s husband, Mohammad, confirmed the dire situation in an interview with "America’s Newsroom." At home in the United States, he has worked tirelessly, often forfeiting sleep, to get his wife home by any means necessary.

"You know, we tried to call in our State Department, you know, there's no embassy in Afghanistan," he said.

"All the phone numbers for the embassy don't work. I tried to contact the department. They told us to fill out an appointment within a week. We did that. And so it seems like, you know, the administration is not there. It doesn't exist for us no more."

Mohammad argues the United States government's message to Americans to merely get to the Kabul airport for transport is oversimplified.

"They are asking for something impossible," he said, adding that the city is "full of Taliban" checkpoints.

Earlier this week, Fatima received a call from a Myanmar telephone number reassuring that she would be rescued if she revealed to the caller her location. Skeptical of the call, Mohammad checked with the State Department to verify the call was from a United States ally. After days of back and forth communication, the State Department told Mohammad they could not confirm where the call came from.

Mohammad said he worked through the night to relocate Fatima, distressed that her location could be compromised.

"How should I feel if I call our embassy, call our State Department, all they say is we're going to escalate the matter. Where will you escalate the matter? They're going to shoot my wife," Mohammad responded.

"Should I trust these folks? Should I trust Biden? No. I’m not stupid. I feel betrayed," he said.

Growing up in Afghanistan, Mohammad claimed the communication from the Taliban in charge of the country at the time was clearer than what the United States government is telling its citizens amid the current crisis.

"I’m extremely worried about my wife," Mohammad lamented.