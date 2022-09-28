Hurricane Ian doing 'catastrophic damage' to Florida: Byron Donalds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds explained how Hurricane Ian has already done "catastrophic damage" to Florida on "Special Report."

REP. DONALDS: It's catastrophic damage, unfortunately, what we're starting to see. And we're going to do a lot of these real-time assessments tomorrow to get a firsthand look at what the damage really is. But what we're already starting to see is that there's going to be homes that are going to need some significant work done so then people are going to be displaced. The number one thing I would say to everybody in southwest Florida is please stay sheltered in place. This storm is going to move off of our coast, off of our area over the next few hours. But then it's going to be dark. It's going to be nighttime. There's not going to be power. There's not going to be street lights.

