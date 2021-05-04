Hunter Biden considering penning sequel to book that bombed in sales

First son Hunter Biden said he's considering penning a sequel to his memoir "Beautiful Things," despite its collecting dust on bookstore shelves since publication, selling fewer than 11,000 copies in the first week of its release, even after a whirlwind press tour.

The sequel, Biden explained, will focus on his relationship with wife Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker he met in 2019 and married shortly after, and her role in helping him recover from his crack addiction.

"That’s where the book ends, but the one thing I really do feel almost an obligation to speak about or write about in the future is where the real hard work begins," Biden told the Mad World podcast. "I got particularly lucky."​

"You had to have someone there who was willing to make sure 24/7 you would not give in to those urges," he added of Cohen. "That was a full-time job, and I'm forever grateful that she was willing to do that hard work."

When ​"Beautiful Things" ​landed in book stores on April 6, it debuted at No. 12 on Publisher’s Weekly hardcover list and No. 4 on The New York Times "Combined Print and E-Book Nonfiction." According to reports he was also given a $2 million advance for the book, and yet it only sold 10,600 copies in its first seven days.

Biden's scandals seemed to gin up in 2019 as his dad began running for president. Reports revealed that Biden sat on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, with some suggesting that then-Vice President Biden intervened to have a top investigator fired, which he denied. When former President Trump asked Ukrainian President Zelensky on a phone call to look into the potentially corruptive move, it became the catalyst for the impeachment trial against the former president. Trump was ultimately acquitted by the Senate on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

Last year the New York Post published a series of reports about a laptop left in a Delaware computer shop that reportedly belonged to Biden and divulged more about his dealings with Ukraine, and how much his father knew about it. The reports came at the height of his dad's presidential campaign. Biden said he didn't know for sure whether or not the laptop belonged to him because his drug addiction had affected his memory.

"Of course certainly," he told CBS News. "It, it, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me."

Twitter banned the New York Post from posting from its main account for some time after the Biden laptop report, claiming that it violated their Hacked Materials policy, although there was no evidence that the published emails from Hunter's laptop were hacked. The platform lifted the suspension against the outlet after a weekslong standoff and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey would later admit in a congressional hearing that their decision to block the Post's account was handled poorly.