Hunter Biden’s book sells less than 11K copies in first week despite heavy media promotion

Hunter Biden’s new memoir sold less than 11,000 copies in its first week despite heavy promotion from CNN, CBS News and ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Beautiful Things: A Memoir" sold 10,638 copies last week, according to Publishers Weekly. The book finished behind 11 other hardcover nonfiction books. Amanda Gorman’s "The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country," sold 42,318 copies to finish atop the list.

Fox News host Shannon Bream’s new book, "The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today," sold 32,686 copies during the same timeframe to finish second.

Hunter Biden’s lackluster sales came after his much-publicized interviews with Anthony Mason on "CBS This Morning" and with Tracy Smith on "CBS Sunday Morning."

CBS News showcased Hunter Biden across its platforms, generating headlines on everything from the president’s son admitting he has smoked parmesan cheese because it resembles crack to claims he does not know whether the infamous laptop, first reported on by the New York Post during his father's presidential campaign, was actually his.

Asked whether it "could" have been his laptop, Hunter Biden responded: "Of course certainly. It, it, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me."

In the other interview with CBS, Hunter Biden delved into how his family has handled his addiction, including telling the story of a time his father chased him down the family's driveway to keep him from leaving an intervention.

The book also received promotion from CNN's Brian Stelter, who called it "breathtaking" and "extraordinary" on his show "Reliable Sources." He also touted it in his daily newsletter.

Biden also appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last week to promote the book.

Kimmel confronted the 51-year-old Biden about his past work for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and read an excerpt from his memoir "Beautiful Things," in which he wrote, "Did I make a mistake by taking a seat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company? No. Did I display a lack of judgment? No. Would I do it again? No."

Kimmel then brought up the infamous laptop that Hunter Biden was asked about in recent interviews on CBS, in which he repeatedly said he didn't know whether or not the device was his.

"I've seen you on some interviews, you know, talking about the laptop ... and when they asked you if that was your laptop, you say you don't know, which is hard to believe unless you read the book," Kimmel jokingly said, referring to Biden's battle with drug addiction. "And then it's like, I'm surprised you have shoes on."

The laptop became the center of a political firestorm in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election after the New York Post published bombshell reports of emails that shed light on Hunter Biden's business dealings overseas.

