Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Rep. Donalds calls for Hunter Biden special counsel to investigate 'corruption' in White House

Republican says President Biden 'knows exactly what is going on' on 'Fox & Friends'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Byron Donalds calls for special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden: There is a lot that 'needs to be exposed' Video

Rep. Byron Donalds calls for special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden: There is a lot that 'needs to be exposed'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Republican effort to investigate the scandal following midterm elections.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., is calling for a special counsel to investigate the Hunter Biden scandal, arguing President Biden is fully aware of what is going on as his son faces a federal investigation over his international business dealings. Rep. Donalds addressed the Republican vow to investigate after the 2022 elections on "Fox & Friends" Monday, warning the issue "speaks to corruption in the White House."

LEVIN CALLS FOR SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE BIDEN FAMILY: ‘WE NEED TO KNOW WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON’

BYRON DONALDS: We need to investigate that in the oversight committee, that's what Republicans will be doing when we take back the House, but we need to go one step further. We need to have a special counsel with subpoena power because we have to get to this matter now. So much is happening around the world. This is not just about something going on in the other party. This speaks to corruption in the White House.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

Rep. Byron Donalds on Hunter Biden laptop story: 'Joe Biden knows exactly what is going on' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.