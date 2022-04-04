Rep. Donalds calls for Hunter Biden special counsel to investigate 'corruption' in White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., is calling for a special counsel to investigate the Hunter Biden scandal, arguing President Biden is fully aware of what is going on as his son faces a federal investigation over his international business dealings. Rep. Donalds addressed the Republican vow to investigate after the 2022 elections on "Fox & Friends" Monday, warning the issue "speaks to corruption in the White House."

LEVIN CALLS FOR SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE BIDEN FAMILY: ‘WE NEED TO KNOW WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON’

BYRON DONALDS: We need to investigate that in the oversight committee, that's what Republicans will be doing when we take back the House, but we need to go one step further. We need to have a special counsel with subpoena power because we have to get to this matter now. So much is happening around the world. This is not just about something going on in the other party. This speaks to corruption in the White House.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW: