Former prosecutor on Hunter Biden: 'Anybody else would have been indicted already'

Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to discuss the GOP calling for an investigation into Hunter Biden's foreign business activities and how this could involve President Biden. Tolman emphasized the need for FISA warrants and a team of lawyers to investigate these claims. The White House Thursday stood by President Biden's past assertion that "nothing unethical" occurred.

BRETT TOLMAN: Well, from [Tony] Bobulinski testimony, who was a business partner of Hunter Biden's, along with the contents of several emails, you have the possibility that it's Jill Biden, Joe Biden and James Biden, the uncle, as well as Hunter Biden and then various others that facilitated their ability to take money from countries. Large amounts, millions of dollars we're talking about and to be able to hide that from the government and to hide what they were buying with that money … we're afraid to see, maybe access that was given to the vice president at the time?

I would be issuing, months ago, I would have issued search warrants, I would have requested FISA warrants to uncover what was happening with China. I would have put together a team of people. I know that there are U.S. attorneys that are well-meaning, and the U.S. attorney in Delaware, for example, has had this case for a long time. Anybody else in this country, we would have seen these indictments probably before the election.