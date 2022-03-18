Mother of Hunter Biden's child provides docs to Delaware investigators, Devine says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An attorney for a woman who had a child out of wedlock with Hunter Biden said she testified before a Wilmington, Del., grand jury litigating a federal tax probe into the 52-year-old first son, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine reported Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Devine cited reports that Clint Lancaster, an attorney for Lunden Roberts, disclosed the development this week.

Lancaster told CNBC he also offered "a significant amount of [Biden's] financial records" to investigators in response to a subpoena. The attorney also said he "expects" the son of President Biden to be indicted as the case rolls on in his home state.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime", Devine spoke about her own research and reporting on the case.

"[Roberts] was working as a stripper in Washington, D.C. when Hunter met her. He frequented a lot of strip joints and got her pregnant," Devine reported.

"He said in his memoir ‘Beautiful Things’ last year that he had no recollection of her at all – couldn't remember the encounter that they had. And yet what his laptop shows is that they knew each other for at least almost a year."

Devine claimed Hunter Biden would bring her into his Washington office through the back door and that he told building staff that she was a scholastic basketball coach for his younger daughter.

"So he knew her very well, but she had to chase him for about 10 months through the courts to get him to acknowledge paternity. She had to get a DNA test," she said. "And I suppose in the end, she does not feel that warmly towards him, and you can't really blame her."

"And so I guess she's told the grand jury in Delaware everything she knows, and her lawyer is assisting her," Devine added.

Devine, author of the Hunter-centric book "Laptop From Hell", further told host Jesse Watters that she is still very concerned about what she described as alleged "influence peddling" abroad under the Biden name.

"There's ample evidence, not just on the laptop, but from Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's former business partner, who very courageously came forward and gave his documents to the FBI," she said, referring to a bombshell interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in 2020.

"So we know that there are a lot of problems that Joe Biden has, and he's compromised with those countries [where Hunter did business]."