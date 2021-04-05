CNN’s Brian Stelter gushes about 'extraordinary,' 'breathtaking' Hunter Biden book

CNN’s "Reliable Sources" briefly pivoted from a show dedicated to bashing conservative media on Sunday to become an infomercial for Hunter Biden’s new memoir, as left-wing host Brian Stelter gushed it was "extraordinary" and "breathtaking."

Stelter teased the segment about Biden’s new memoir, "Beautiful Things," by claiming the "real human being" who differs from the "caricature" of the president’s son would be revealed in the book.

Once the CNN show returned from a commercial break, Stelter did everything in his power to urge viewers to pick up a copy.

BIDEN EARNS ‘FOUR PINOCCHIOS’ FROM WASHINGTON POST FOR FALSE CLAIM ABOUT GEORGIA VOTING LAW

"I’ll tell you what, I’ve read a lot of memoirs, I’ve never read a memoir like this one before," Stelter told viewers while waiving the book in the air.

"This is Hunter Biden’s book, ‘Beautiful Things,’ that comes out on Tuesday. It is extraordinary. You know, you’ve heard about Hunter Biden over the years. You’ve heard all the tabloid coverage, you think you know his story, we know that right-wing media is obsessed with him," Stelter said. "This book. This book about addiction. About how many times Hunter Biden could have died, the president’s son, it’s breathtaking."

Stelter then welcomed a panel to discuss the book, first asking CNN’s Kate Bennett what stood out after she read an advanced copy.

"The depth and scope of Hunter Biden’s addiction and the honesty with which he discusses it, I mean, this was a man who had a serious crack-cocaine addiction as well as a serious alcohol problem, he had his first drink when he was eight years old, a glass of champagne at an event with his father," Bennett said. "I think it also shows that addiction is really the great equalizer in this country. It’s the one thing that really brought President Biden to his knees."

Stelter agreed, telling Bennett addiction is a critical point made in the book.

"Take out the last name Biden, this is about addiction, and how to help people and it’s going to resonate for that reason," he said.

Liberal Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik chimed in, calling the book "powerful" and "profound."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s the most powerful kind of statement you can make, even amid all the tabloid and all the politicization of his story, I think the power of this is going to be positive for the Bidens," Zurawik said.

CNN did not have a conservative on the panel to offer an opposing viewpoint.

Former special advisor to President Donald Trump Boris Epshteyn tweeted, "Is Stelty getting a cut of the sales?"