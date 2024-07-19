Hulk Hogan reveals why he had to come out in support of Trump: I said 'enough is enough'

Hulk Hogan spoke about his electrifying speech at the Republican National Convention and what inspired him to speak in support of former President Trump.

The wrestling legend said the crowd at the RNC felt like a wrestling crowd and that he didn't follow the teleprompter.

"I felt a rumble, and so I started pushing the gas down and more. I pushed the gas pedal down the more they responded," Hogan told "Fox & Friends" Friday.

Hogan said he sat back and was silent for years while watching "what was happening to our country."

After the assassination attempt on Saturday, Hogan said he felt obligated to speak out.

"When they did that to Trump, and they tried to kill him, I said, that was it. … That's when I said enough is enough. I'm done."

He also revealed a few lines that he wished he had delivered about the "cure" for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

"I thought, 'I'm Dr. Hogan, I can fix Trump Derangement Syndrome.' Donald Trump has so much love, and he cares so much about this country. He cares so much about people. Trumpamania is the cure for Trump Derangment Syndrome. But I forgot to say it."

Hogan described the Trump that he has known over the past 35 years.

"He was such a kind person. He was just so nice all the time. And I watched how he treated people, and he treated everybody the same. It was really cool to see that this guy hasn't changed a bit. And all the stuff that the press writes about him, he's not that guy."

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was one of the first speakers of the night as the audience waited patiently for Trump to come out and accept the nomination for president for the third consecutive time.

The six-time WWE champion brought a little Hulkamania with him.

Hogan said he was upset when they "took a shot at my hero." He then proceeded to remove his vest and rip the Hogan "Real American" shirt he was wearing to reveal a Trump-Vance 2024 shirt – in classic pro wrestling fashion.

"Enough was enough, and I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trumpamania rule again. Let Trumpamania make America great again," he screamed while flexing his pythons.

Hogan predicted "America is going to get back on track" with Trump as president and the so-called "Trump-ites" behind him for the next four years.

