'The View' co-host praises Gov. Cuomo's coronavirus response: 'Right' in all early efforts

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin praised New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's response to the coronavirus, saying he was "just right on" in the early stages of the pandemic.

"I think people in New York took it very seriously," she said, "because we were the epicenter."

Hostin's comments came amid widespread criticism of Cuomo's requirement that New York nursing homes accept patients who tested positive for the coronavirus – something many said was the cause for many deaths among the elderly.

New York's government recently released a report on the issue that garnered significant backlash as it found no strong link between Cuomo's nursing homes order and some of the nation's deadliest nursing home outbreaks.

The report says the virus’ rampant run through New York nursing homes was propelled by the 37,500 nursing home workers who became infected between mid-March and early June and unknowingly passed the virus on.

It also said 80 percent of the 310 nursing homes that admitted coronavirus patients already had a confirmed or suspected case among its residents or staff before the directive was issued.

Several experts cast doubt on the study, including a University of Texas epidemiologist, Catherine Troisi, who said to the Associated Press, “Would this get published in an academic journal? No.”

Cuomo also faced backlash this week over a poster he promoted that touted the state's coronavirus response.

The report came as Cuomo said schools could eventually start reopening in his state. He warned, however, that New York wouldn't "use our children as the litmus test" or "guinea pigs."

Co-host Joy Behar suggested that schools should just add another year onto the end of the K-12 timeline in order to make up for the lost time during the virus.

President Trump's administration has been adamant about reopening schools and threatened to revoke funding for schools that didn't open on time.

"In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS," he tweeted last week.

"The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!"

